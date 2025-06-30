PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Ryan Palmer returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, which runs July 3-6. His last appearance in this tournament resulted in a tie for 75th place in 2024.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the John Deere Classic.

    Palmer's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7569-68-74-68-5
    2023MC69-72-1

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Palmer's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Palmer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC75-69E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC79-77+16--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-69-67-71-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-73+4--

    Palmer's recent performances

    • Palmer's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 45th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 11-under.
    • Palmer has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.677 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has averaged -2.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0370.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.604-0.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.223-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.079-1.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.943-2.563

    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 59.97% this season.
    • His average Driving Distance is 296.5 yards in 2025.
    • Palmer has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 200th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Palmer has a Putts Per Round average of 29.06 this season.
    • He has broken par 18.30% of the time in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

