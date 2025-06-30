Ryan Palmer betting profile: John Deere Classic
Ryan Palmer of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, which runs July 3-6. His last appearance in this tournament resulted in a tie for 75th place in 2024.
Palmer's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T75
|69-68-74-68
|-5
|2023
|MC
|69-72
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|79-77
|+16
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-67-71
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 45th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 11-under.
- Palmer has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.677 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has averaged -2.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.037
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.604
|-0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.223
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.079
|-1.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.943
|-2.563
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 59.97% this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 296.5 yards in 2025.
- Palmer has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 200th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Palmer has a Putts Per Round average of 29.06 this season.
- He has broken par 18.30% of the time in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
