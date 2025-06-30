PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Keith Mitchell betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, taking place July 3-6. Mitchell looks to improve on his T18 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the John Deere Classic.

    Mitchell's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1869-63-67-67-18
    2023T4268-67-73-67-9
    2021MC68-72-2

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-78+5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-68-68-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3673-67-68-70-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT761-67-71-71-10187.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT264-69-71-71-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1264-72-73-76-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1865-68-66-71-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5467-73-74-72+26.100

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.751 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4560.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3210.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.195-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0170.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5990.751

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.456 ranks 17th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mitchell sports a 0.321 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 91st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94.
    • Mitchell ranks fourth on TOUR in Par Breakers, breaking par 25.41% of the time.
    • He has accumulated 573 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 63rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

