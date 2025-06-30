Keith Mitchell betting profile: John Deere Classic
Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, taking place July 3-6. Mitchell looks to improve on his T18 finish from last year's tournament.
Mitchell's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|2023
|T42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|2021
|MC
|68-72
|-2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 18-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-68-68
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|73-67-68-70
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|61-67-71-71
|-10
|187.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|64-69-71-71
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|64-72-73-76
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|67-73-74-72
|+2
|6.100
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.751 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.456
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.321
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.195
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.017
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.599
|0.751
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.456 ranks 17th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mitchell sports a 0.321 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 91st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94.
- Mitchell ranks fourth on TOUR in Par Breakers, breaking par 25.41% of the time.
- He has accumulated 573 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 63rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
