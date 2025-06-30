Matthew Riedel betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Matthew Riedel of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Matthew Riedel is set to compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic, taking place July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This will be Riedel's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Riedel's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Riedel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|66-71-67-69
|-15
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|69-71-80-74
|+6
|1.867
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|74-68-74-76
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|68-65-79-65
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-69-69-66
|-14
|17.889
Riedel's recent performances
- Riedel's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for 26th with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.648 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.255
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.201
|-0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|171
|-0.623
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.284
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.796
|-0.648
Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
- Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.255 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel sports a -0.201 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 65.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riedel has delivered a 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
- Riedel has accumulated 72 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 174th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.