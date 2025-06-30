PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matthew Riedel betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthew Riedel of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Matthew Riedel of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Matthew Riedel is set to compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic, taking place July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This will be Riedel's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Riedel at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Riedel's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Riedel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2666-71-67-69-1530.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-70E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-73+5--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship7069-71-80-74+61.867
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5274-68-74-76+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6168-65-79-65-34.600
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2670-69-69-66-1417.889

    Riedel's recent performances

    • Riedel's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for 26th with a score of 15-under.
    • He has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Riedel has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.648 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.255-0.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.201-0.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green171-0.623-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.2840.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.796-0.648

    Riedel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.255 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel sports a -0.201 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 65.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riedel has delivered a 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
    • Riedel has accumulated 72 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 174th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

