Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: John Deere Classic

Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino sports a -0.243 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 62.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.