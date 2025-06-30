PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Rikuya Hoshino will tee off at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, for the 2025 John Deere Classic from July 3-6. This marks Hoshino's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hoshino at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Hoshino's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Hoshino's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-76E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3967-69-71-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-70-73-73-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6470-66-73-71-82.427
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4870-67-65-75-77.750

    Hoshino's recent performances

    • Hoshino's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
    • He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoshino has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.0930.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.243-0.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.0330.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.1110.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.4800.141

    Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino sports a -0.243 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 62.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    • Hoshino has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 186th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

