Rico Hoey betting profile: John Deere Classic

Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.677 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.261 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 70.69% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.61% of the time.