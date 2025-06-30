PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Rico Hoey betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, running July 3-6, 2025. His last appearance in this tournament saw him finish tied for 26th with a score of 15-under.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the John Deere Classic.

    Hoey's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2667-64-67-71-15

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3666-69-64-72-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6672-68-74-69+33.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+11--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT769-70-69-64-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5263-73-68-73-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-68-71-71-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-74-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1170-66-68-64-1263.000

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6770.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.261-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.0170.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.983-0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.0620.088

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.677 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.261 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 70.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.61% of the time.
    • Hoey has accumulated 252 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 115th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW