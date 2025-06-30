Rico Hoey betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, running July 3-6, 2025. His last appearance in this tournament saw him finish tied for 26th with a score of 15-under.
Hoey's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
At the John Deere Classic
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|66-69-64-72
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|72-68-74-69
|+3
|3.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|63-73-68-73
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-68-71-71
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|70-66-68-64
|-12
|63.000
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.677
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.261
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.017
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.983
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.062
|0.088
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.677 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.261 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 70.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.61% of the time.
- Hoey has accumulated 252 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 115th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.