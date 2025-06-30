Ricky Castillo betting profile: John Deere Classic

Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.328 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.188 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.79% of the time.