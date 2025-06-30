Ricky Castillo betting profile: John Deere Classic
Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 in the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Castillo's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|64-74
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-70-67-77
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-69-71-69
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|65-66-67-69
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T38
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|10.578
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|59.250
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.328
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.188
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.145
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.353
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.308
|0.402
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.328 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.188 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
- Castillo ranks ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.25% and has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 113th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
