30M AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Fowler's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Fowler's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3670-77-64-67-221.625
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-73-69-73-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1670-64-67-74-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1563-71-69-69-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6872-67-72-73E6.250
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3075-65-73-75E26.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5269-68-69-69-56.125
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship7168-71-82-79+126.000

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 0.832 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1620.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.0250.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.164-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0230.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.0510.832

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.162 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a -0.025 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 64.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.28% of the time.
    • Fowler has accumulated 485 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 72nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

