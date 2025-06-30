PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Quade Cummins betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Quade Cummins chips from the rough on the sixth hole during the final round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open 2025 at Crestview Country Club on June 22, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (William Purnell/Getty Images)

    Quade Cummins tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Cummins at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Cummins' first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Cummins' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7870-68-75-69-62.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3668-68-70-72-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2772-67-68-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4165-73-74-73-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3371-68-74-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--

    Cummins' recent performances

    • Cummins had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Cummins has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cummins has averaged 0.387 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1570.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.209-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.048-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.2940.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1940.387

    Cummins' advanced stats and rankings

    • Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.157 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.209 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
    • Cummins has accumulated 185 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 136th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 18th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

