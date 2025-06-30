Quade Cummins betting profile: John Deere Classic
Quade Cummins chips from the rough on the sixth hole during the final round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open 2025 at Crestview Country Club on June 22, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (William Purnell/Getty Images)
Quade Cummins tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Cummins' first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Cummins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|70-68-75-69
|-6
|2.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|68-68-70-72
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-69-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|65-73-74-73
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|71-68-74-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Cummins has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has averaged 0.387 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.157
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.209
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.048
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.294
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.194
|0.387
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.157 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.209 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
- Cummins has accumulated 185 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 136th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 18th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
