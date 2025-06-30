Quade Cummins betting profile: John Deere Classic

Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.157 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.209 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.95% of the time.

Cummins has accumulated 185 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 136th on TOUR.