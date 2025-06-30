Chris Gotterup betting profile: John Deere Classic

Gotterup has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.

Gotterup has an average of 1.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.