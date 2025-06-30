PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup returns to the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fourth in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the John Deere Classic.

    Gotterup's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC66-73-3
    2022T465-67-69-66-17

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Gotterup's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 17-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2672-66-65-70-1530.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-69-69-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2867-65-75-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-71-65-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1568-66-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1865-73-74-67-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-70+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1869-68-67-66-1041.167

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 1.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 1.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.4921.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0260.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.0430.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.157-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3521.501

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.492 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.2 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a -0.026 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.69 percent of the time.
    • Gotterup has accumulated 346 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 91st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

