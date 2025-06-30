Chris Gotterup betting profile: John Deere Classic
Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup returns to the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fourth in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Gotterup's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|2022
|T4
|65-67-69-66
|-17
At the John Deere Classic
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Gotterup's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 17-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|72-66-65-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|67-65-75-70
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-71-65
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|68-66-71-64
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-69-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|65-73-74-67
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|69-68-67-66
|-10
|41.167
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 1.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 1.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.492
|1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.026
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.043
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.157
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.352
|1.501
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.492 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.2 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a -0.026 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.69 percent of the time.
- Gotterup has accumulated 346 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
