Pierceson Coody betting profile: John Deere Classic
Pierceson Coody of the United States prepares to play a shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 26, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his T30 finish from last year's tournament.
Coody's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|67-70-69-64
|-14
At the John Deere Classic
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|14.311
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-69-69
|-5
|6.125
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|66-69-69-72
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T12
|68-69-67-69
|-11
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.666
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.111
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.012
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.417
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.983
|0.675
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.666 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody has a -0.111 mark. He has a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he is breaking par 24.31% of the time.
- Coody has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 162nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
