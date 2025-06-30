PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States prepares to play a shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 26, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States prepares to play a shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 26, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his T30 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Coody at the John Deere Classic.

    Coody's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3067-70-69-64-14

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-67-69-70-548.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2567-70-66-67-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-71-72-72-614.311
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5268-69-69-69-56.125
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4066-69-69-72-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-80+6--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC76-75+9--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1268-69-67-69-11--

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 0.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.6660.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.111-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.012-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4170.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.9830.675

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.666 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody has a -0.111 mark. He has a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he is breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    • Coody has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 162nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Camilo Villegas betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    DFS Dish: Compeititon continues to heat up as John Deere approaches

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    2025 Ryder Cup qualification tracker: How it works, standings for U.S. Team, European Team

    Latest
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW