Philip Knowles betting profile: John Deere Classic
Philip Knowles of the United States plays a shot onto the 17th green during the third round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Philip Knowles will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 in the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Knowles' first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Knowles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|66-64-75-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|26.665
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
Knowles' recent performances
- Knowles has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Knowles has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles has averaged -1.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.633
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.261
|-0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.282
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.956
|-0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.568
|-1.426
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
- Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.633 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles has sported a -0.261 mark.
- On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -0.956 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
- Knowles has a Driving Distance average of 295.4 yards this season.
- He has accumulated 50 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 189th on TOUR.
- Knowles has broken par 19.81% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
