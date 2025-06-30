PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15M AGO

Philip Knowles betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Philip Knowles of the United States plays a shot onto the 17th green during the third round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Philip Knowles will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 in the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Knowles at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Knowles' first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Knowles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3466-64-75-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-67+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-71+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC79-77+14--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1669-67-69-68-1526.665
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-68-1--

    Knowles' recent performances

    • Knowles has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Knowles has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knowles has averaged -1.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.633-0.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.261-0.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2820.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.956-0.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.568-1.426

    Knowles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.633 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles has sported a -0.261 mark.
    • On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -0.956 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
    • Knowles has a Driving Distance average of 295.4 yards this season.
    • He has accumulated 50 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 189th on TOUR.
    • Knowles has broken par 19.81% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

