44M AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. Malnati aims to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the John Deere Classic.

    Malnati's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-73+1
    2023MC71-72+1
    2022T3073-66-68-67-10
    2021T5872-66-72-69-5

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-67-73-1213.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-66-68-73-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6670-68-69-76+33.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-78+10--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-80+114.200
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-71+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at the Rocket Classic, where he finished with a score of 12-under.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.439 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has averaged -1.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.673-0.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.785-0.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.4100.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.293-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.342-1.249

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.673 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati has sported a -0.785 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 60.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 18.79% of the time.
    • Malnati has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 190th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

