Peter Malnati betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Peter Malnati of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. Malnati aims to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Malnati's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2022
|T30
|73-66-68-67
|-10
|2021
|T58
|72-66-72-69
|-5
At the John Deere Classic
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-67-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-66-68-73
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-69-76
|+3
|3.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-80
|+11
|4.200
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at the Rocket Classic, where he finished with a score of 12-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.439 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -1.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.673
|-0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.785
|-0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.410
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.293
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.342
|-1.249
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.673 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati has sported a -0.785 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 60.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 18.79% of the time.
- Malnati has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 190th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.