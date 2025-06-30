Paul Waring betting profile: John Deere Classic
Paul Waring of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Paul Waring will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Waring's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Waring's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Waring's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|65-72-66-70
|-7
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
Waring's recent performances
- Waring's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 47th with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Waring's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.252
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.727
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.364
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.522
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.865
|-0.340
Waring's advanced stats and rankings
- Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.252 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring has sported a -0.727 mark. He has a 63.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Waring has delivered a -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he has been breaking par 19.70 percent of the time.
- Waring's average Driving Distance this season is 303.2 yards.
- He has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 212th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
