Patton Kizzire betting profile: John Deere Classic
Patton Kizzire of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Kizzire will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in the past two years.
Kizzire's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2022
|T16
|69-65-68-70
|-12
|2021
|T11
|69-67-69-65
|-14
At the John Deere Classic
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 14-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-68-70-69
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|64-70-69-73
|-8
|8.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|70-70-77-83
|+12
|3.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged 0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.325
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.119
|0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.351
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.617
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.711
|0.233
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.325 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.119 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 62.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.49% of the time.
- Kizzire has accumulated 57 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 183rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
