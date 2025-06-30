PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Patton Kizzire of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Kizzire will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in the past two years.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the John Deere Classic.

    Kizzire's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-70-1
    2023MC71-71E
    2022T1669-65-68-70-12
    2021T1169-67-69-65-14

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 14-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-72+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipW/D74+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-68-70-69-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4964-70-69-73-88.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-73+8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6570-70-77-83+123.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Kizzire has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has averaged 0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.325-0.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.1190.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3510.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.617-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.7110.233

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.325 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.119 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 62.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.49% of the time.
    • Kizzire has accumulated 57 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 183rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

