Patrick Rodgers betting profile: John Deere Classic
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his T34 finish in last year's tournament.
Rodgers' recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2022
|T30
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|2021
|T23
|67-65-70-70
|-12
At the John Deere Classic
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 12-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|66-72-71-68
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-67-66-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|75-69-70-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|72-70-77-74
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|70-67-67-71
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.001
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.277
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.195
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.147
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.064
|0.308
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.001 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers is sporting a -0.277 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers is delivering a 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20.
- Rodgers has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
