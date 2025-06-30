PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Fishburn will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the $8,400,000 purse tournament.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the John Deere Classic.

    Fishburn's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC65-74-3

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4369-66-71-66-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2873-71-66-72-225.813

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.824 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.871 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged -0.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3190.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.049-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.154-0.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.198-0.871
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.081-0.706

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a -0.049 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn delivered a -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 19.98% of the time.
    • Fishburn has accumulated 225 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

