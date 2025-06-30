Patrick Fishburn betting profile: John Deere Classic
Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Fishburn will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the $8,400,000 purse tournament.
Fishburn's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|65-74
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|69-66-71-66
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|73-71-66-72
|-2
|25.813
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.824 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.871 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged -0.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.319
|0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.049
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.154
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.198
|-0.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.081
|-0.706
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a -0.049 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn delivered a -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 19.98% of the time.
- Fishburn has accumulated 225 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
