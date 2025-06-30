PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Noah Goodwin of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)



    Noah Goodwin will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Goodwin's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Goodwin at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Goodwin's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Goodwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1869-67-68-64-1244.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5671-70-73-79+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4271-71-69-73E12.100
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1266-66-72-68-1632.250

    Goodwin's recent performances

    • Goodwin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
    • Goodwin has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Goodwin has averaged -0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.0730.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.233-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.0510.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.082-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.440-0.233

    Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Goodwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sports a -0.233 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
    • Goodwin has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 164th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

