Nico Echavarria betting profile: John Deere Classic
Nico Echavarria returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, scheduled for July 3-6, 2025. The Colombian golfer looks to improve on his previous performances in this event.
Echavarria's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-67-69-66
|-20
|95.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-70-69-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-74-71-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-66-66-70
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|51
|73-70-69-84
|+8
|13.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|69-63-68-72
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|68-72-66-74
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.092
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.136
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.463
|-0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.721
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.302
|0.315
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.136 (70th) this season.
- His Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.86% ranks 84th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.721 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47.
- Echavarria ranks 36th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.93% of the time.
- He has accumulated 597 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
