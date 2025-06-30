PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Nico Echavarria returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, scheduled for July 3-6, 2025. The Colombian golfer looks to improve on his previous performances in this event.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the John Deere Classic.

    Echavarria's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5266-71-70-68-9
    2023MC68-71-3

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-67-69-66-2095.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-70-69-73+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-74-71-73+219.125
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-66-66-70-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5173-70-69-84+813.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3269-63-68-72-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1668-72-66-74-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.0920.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1360.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.463-0.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.7210.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.3020.315

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.136 (70th) this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.86% ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.721 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47.
    • Echavarria ranks 36th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.93% of the time.
    • He has accumulated 597 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 60th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    John Deere Classic: How to watch action from TPC Deere Run

    Latest
