Nick Hardy betting profile: John Deere Classic

Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.040 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sports a 0.032 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.24% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.19% of the time.

Hardy has accumulated 81 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 172nd on TOUR.