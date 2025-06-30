Nick Hardy betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Nick Hardy of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 3-6, 2025. He'll look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Hardy's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2023
|T21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|2022
|T30
|71-68-71-64
|-10
At the John Deere Classic
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|61.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|63-70-67-72
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|68-71-72-74
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.040
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.032
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.299
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.063
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.289
|0.057
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.040 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sports a 0.032 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.19% of the time.
- Hardy has accumulated 81 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 172nd on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.45% ranks 71st on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.