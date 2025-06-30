PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Hardy betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Nick Hardy of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 3-6, 2025. He'll look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the John Deere Classic.

    Hardy's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-72E
    2023T2167-69-70-65-13
    2022T3071-68-71-64-10

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-66-74-69-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1168-67-67-72-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-77+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4168-71-72-74-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC68-78+4--

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Hardy has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0400.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.0320.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.299-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0630.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.2890.057

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.040 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sports a 0.032 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.19% of the time.
    • Hardy has accumulated 81 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 172nd on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.45% ranks 71st on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

