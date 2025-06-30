Nick Dunlap betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Nick Dunlap of the United States watches his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, taking place July 3-6, 2025. Dunlap will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the $8.4 million purse tournament.
Dunlap's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-70
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28 under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-74-75-73
|+8
|15.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-66-72-78
|+8
|6.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|71
|78-71-72-69
|+6
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|90-71
|+17
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he tied for 44th with a score of 8-over.
- Dunlap has an average of -1.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -1.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-1.567
|-1.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.025
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.093
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.016
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.433
|-1.906
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.567 (171st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap is sporting a 0.025 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 62.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.05 percent of the time.
- Dunlap has accumulated 196 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 132nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.