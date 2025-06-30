PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nate Lashley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Nate Lashley returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Lashley will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes for the title.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the John Deere Classic.

    Lashley's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-72E
    2023T2165-69-68-69-13
    2022MC72-68-2

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Lashley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Lashley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Lashley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-67-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4769-67-68-69-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-66-70-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-71-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5367-70-73-77-13.764
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1274-67-74-70-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2770-66-66-69-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6469-74-74-71+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--

    Lashley's recent performances

    • Lashley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 3-under.
    • Lashley has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley has averaged -0.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.139-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0530.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.121-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0500.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.257-0.097

    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.053 (92nd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.03% ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Lashley sports a -0.121 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Lashley has delivered a -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20.
    • Lashley ranks 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.14% and 166th in Par Breakers at 18.94%.
    • He has accumulated 148 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 148th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

