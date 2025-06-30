Nate Lashley betting profile: John Deere Classic
Nate Lashley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Nate Lashley returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Lashley will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes for the title.
Lashley's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2023
|T21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|2022
|MC
|72-68
|-2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Lashley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Lashley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Lashley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-66-70
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|67-70-73-77
|-1
|3.764
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|74-67-74-70
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-66-69
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-74-74-71
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
Lashley's recent performances
- Lashley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 3-under.
- Lashley has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has averaged -0.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.139
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.053
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.121
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.050
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.257
|-0.097
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.053 (92nd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.03% ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Lashley sports a -0.121 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Lashley has delivered a -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20.
- Lashley ranks 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.14% and 166th in Par Breakers at 18.94%.
- He has accumulated 148 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 148th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
