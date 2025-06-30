Matt NeSmith betting profile: John Deere Classic
Matt NeSmith returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6, 2025. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this event.
NeSmith's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T75
|69-68-71-71
|-5
|2023
|T35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|2021
|T50
|69-69-70-69
|-7
At the John Deere Classic
- In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of 5-under.
- NeSmith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 35th at 10-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
NeSmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|65-69-71-73
|-10
|31.417
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
NeSmith's recent performances
- NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- NeSmith has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has averaged -0.566 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.421
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.136
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.214
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.474
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.245
|-0.566
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.421 this season.
- His average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards has placed him on the TOUR leaderboard for that statistic.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, NeSmith has sported a -0.136 mark. He has hit 66.20% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. His Putts Per Round average stands at 29.67.
- NeSmith has been breaking par 19.44% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate is 17.13%.
- He has accumulated 31 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 194th on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
