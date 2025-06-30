PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt NeSmith betting profile: John Deere Classic

Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Matt NeSmith returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6, 2025. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the John Deere Classic.

    NeSmith's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7569-68-71-71-5
    2023T3568-68-71-67-10
    2021T5069-69-70-69-7

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • NeSmith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 35th at 10-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    NeSmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1265-69-71-73-1031.417
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-75+6--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC68-77+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • NeSmith has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has averaged -0.566 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.421-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1360.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.214-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.474-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.245-0.566

    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.421 this season.
    • His average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards has placed him on the TOUR leaderboard for that statistic.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, NeSmith has sported a -0.136 mark. He has hit 66.20% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. His Putts Per Round average stands at 29.67.
    • NeSmith has been breaking par 19.44% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate is 17.13%.
    • He has accumulated 31 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 194th on TOUR in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

