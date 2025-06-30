Matt NeSmith betting profile: John Deere Classic

NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.421 this season.

His average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards has placed him on the TOUR leaderboard for that statistic.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, NeSmith has sported a -0.136 mark. He has hit 66.20% of Greens in Regulation.

On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. His Putts Per Round average stands at 29.67.

NeSmith has been breaking par 19.44% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate is 17.13%.