Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: John Deere Classic
Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays a shot onto the 18th green during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen returns to the John Deere Classic after an impressive showing last year. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|2023
|T17
|73-63-66-68
|-14
At the John Deere Classic
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 24-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|65-67-68-67
|-21
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-70-74-74
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-72-70
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|64-73-66-69
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|69-63-70-73
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.459
|0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|0.000
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.263
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.193
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.003
|0.786
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.459 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.7 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a 0.000 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 24.81% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has accumulated 372 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 84th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
