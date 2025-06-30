Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: John Deere Classic

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.