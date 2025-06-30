PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays a shot onto the 18th green during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays a shot onto the 18th green during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen returns to the John Deere Classic after an impressive showing last year. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the John Deere Classic.

    Thorbjornsen's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T267-64-66-63-24
    2023T1773-63-66-68-14

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 24-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT465-67-68-67-21122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-70-74-74+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-72-70E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3364-73-66-69-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT269-63-70-73-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-68-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-65-69-70-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-70-4--

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4590.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1030.0000.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.263-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.1930.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0030.786

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.459 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.7 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a 0.000 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 24.81% of the time.
    • Thorbjornsen has accumulated 372 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 84th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Davis Thompson betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Karl Vilips betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    The First Look: Summer sprint to FedExCup Playoffs continues at John Deere

    The First Look
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW