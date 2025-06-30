Michael La Sasso betting profile: John Deere Classic
Amateur Michael La Sasso of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Michael La Sasso will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is La Sasso's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Michael La Sasso's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
Michael La Sasso's recent performances
- La Sasso has missed the cut in both of his recent tournament appearances.
- He has an average of -0.664 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- La Sasso has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Michael La Sasso's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.097
|-0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.150
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.276
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.192
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.715
|-0.292
Michael La Sasso's advanced stats and rankings
- La Sasso has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.097 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, La Sasso has a -1.150 mark this season. He has a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, La Sasso has delivered a -0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.50.
- La Sasso's average Driving Distance is 310.9 yards this season.
- He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.83% and breaks par 9.72% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for La Sasso as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
