Michael Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic
Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Michael Kim returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Kim will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Kim's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|2021
|MC
|73-73
|+4
At the John Deere Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|67-71-67-68
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|68-71-67-73
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|75-71-76-72
|+14
|13.050
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-71-74-73
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|71-69-68-67
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|71-72-75-71
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|71-71-70-69
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T27
|71-71-74-71
|-1
|42.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-68-69
|-8
|21.214
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.036
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.304
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.245
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.074
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.659
|0.195
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.036 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.304 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 19.98% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 1,057 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
