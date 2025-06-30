Michael Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.036 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.304 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.66% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 19.98% of the time.