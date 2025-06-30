PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Kim will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Kim at the John Deere Classic.

    Kim's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-68-4
    2023MC71-69-2
    2021MC73-73+4

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2667-71-67-68-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4268-71-67-73-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5075-71-76-72+1413.050
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-71-74-73+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1671-69-68-67-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5571-72-75-71+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D72-72+4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5471-71-70-69-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2771-71-74-71-142.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-65-68-69-821.214

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.036-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3040.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2450.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0740.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6590.195

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.036 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.304 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 19.98% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 1,057 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    John Deere Classic: How to watch action from TPC Deere Run

    Latest
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW