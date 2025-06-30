Max McGreevy betting profile: John Deere Classic
Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6, 2025. McGreevy will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event.
McGreevy's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+2
At the John Deere Classic
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|69-68-74-72
|+3
|3.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-68-73-67
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|66-71-66-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-69-63-73
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-69-75-74
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.328 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.477 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.321
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.274
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.162
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.106
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.328
|0.477
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.321 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.274 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
- McGreevy has accumulated 323 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 96th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
