Max McGreevy betting profile: John Deere Classic

McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.321 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.274 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.87% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.73% of the time.