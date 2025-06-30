PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Max McGreevy betting profile: John Deere Classic

Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6, 2025. McGreevy will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the John Deere Classic.

    McGreevy's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-70-1
    2022MC72-72+2

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-73-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-67-68-65-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6669-68-74-72+33.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-71-66-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-69-63-73-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-69-75-74-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.328 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.477 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3210.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2740.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.1620.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.106-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3280.477

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.321 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.274 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
    • McGreevy has accumulated 323 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 96th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

