Max Homa betting profile: John Deere Classic
Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Max Homa will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025, for the John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Homa's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Max Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|68-71-71-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|68-79-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|73-64-76-77
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|66-68-70-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|70
|70-72-69-75
|+2
|5.750
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|74-70-69-71
|-4
|125.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
Max Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 4-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged -0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Max Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.164
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.819
|-0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.147
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.018
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.147
|-0.521
Max Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.164 ranks 127th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Homa sports a -0.819 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 61.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 99th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57.
- Homa ranks 153rd in Bogey Avoidance at 18.09% and 154th in Par Breakers at 19.62%.
- He has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
