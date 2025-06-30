PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Max Homa betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Max Homa will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025, for the John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Homa at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Homa's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Max Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5468-71-71-72+210.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5168-79-75-77+1111.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6073-64-76-77+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3066-68-70-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7070-72-69-75+25.750
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1274-70-69-71-4125.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-71+6--

    Max Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 4-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged -0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Max Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.164-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.819-0.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.147-0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0180.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.147-0.521

    Max Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.164 ranks 127th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 108th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Homa sports a -0.819 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 61.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 99th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57.
    • Homa ranks 153rd in Bogey Avoidance at 18.09% and 154th in Par Breakers at 19.62%.
    • He has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

