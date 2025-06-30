Matt McCarty betting profile: John Deere Classic
Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. This marks an opportunity for McCarty to make his mark on a course where he has not competed in recent years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is McCarty's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|67-67-69-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|82-78
|+20
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-67-64-67
|-16
|122.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|66-68-71-64
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|79.286
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|71-65-69-70
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|73-70-68-69
|-4
|48.000
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.346 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.017
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.217
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|0.013
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.421
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.234
|0.346
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.017 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty is sporting a -0.217 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty is delivering a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
- McCarty has accumulated 420 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 78th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
