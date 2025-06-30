Matt McCarty betting profile: John Deere Classic

McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.017 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty is sporting a -0.217 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McCarty is delivering a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.90% of the time.