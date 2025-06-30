PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. This marks an opportunity for McCarty to make his mark on a course where he has not competed in recent years.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is McCarty's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1967-67-69-68-1743.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC82-78+20--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT466-67-64-67-16122.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-68-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1471-68-75-71-379.286
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5271-65-69-70-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1673-70-68-69-448.000

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.346 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.0170.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.217-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green910.0130.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4210.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2340.346

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.017 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty is sporting a -0.217 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty is delivering a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
    • McCarty has accumulated 420 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 78th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

