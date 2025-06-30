Matt Kuchar betting profile: John Deere Classic
Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. Kuchar looks to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Kuchar's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|2023
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-75-71-72
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|71-66-73-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|69-68-70-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|71-71-73-73
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|67-69-68-74
|-6
|5.400
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|10.438
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.270
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.087
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.291
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.257
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.191
|0.315
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.270 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.5 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar is sporting a -0.087 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar is delivering a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80.
- Kuchar ranks 13th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.61% and 150th in Par Breakers at 19.72%.
- He has accumulated 186 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 135th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
