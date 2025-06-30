PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Matt Kuchar will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. Kuchar looks to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the John Deere Classic.

    Kuchar's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-70-3
    20236769-69-73-72-1

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-71-4--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-75-71-72+437.083
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5371-66-73-71+16.050
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5669-68-70-71-65.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3267-70-71-69-726.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1870-72-73-71-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4271-71-73-73E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5667-69-68-74-65.400
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4371-66-67-72-1210.438

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.270-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.0870.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2910.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.2570.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1910.315

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.270 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.5 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar is sporting a -0.087 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kuchar is delivering a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80.
    • Kuchar ranks 13th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.61% and 150th in Par Breakers at 19.72%.
    • He has accumulated 186 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 135th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

