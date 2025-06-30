Matt Kuchar betting profile: John Deere Classic

Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.270 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.5 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar is sporting a -0.087 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.08% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kuchar is delivering a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80.

Kuchar ranks 13th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.61% and 150th in Par Breakers at 19.72%.