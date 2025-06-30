Mason Andersen betting profile: John Deere Classic

Andersen's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.496 ranks 161st on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 113th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Andersen has a -0.627 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 61.37% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Andersen has a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 88th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.64% of the time.