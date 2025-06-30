PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Mason Andersen betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mason Andersen tees off on the twelfth hole during the first round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open 2025 at Crestview Country Club on June 19, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (William Purnell/Getty Images)

Mason Andersen tees off on the twelfth hole during the first round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open 2025 at Crestview Country Club on June 19, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (William Purnell/Getty Images)

    Mason Andersen will compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic from July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Andersen at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Andersen's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Andersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8569-69-71-76-31.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-68-70-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6368-73-76-72+12.551
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6170-65-67-75-34.600
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-72-77-69+62.750
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-68-68-71-1417.889

    Andersen's recent performances

    • Andersen's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
    • He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Andersen has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.580 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.496-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.627-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.0490.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0360.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-1.038-0.580

    Andersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Andersen's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.496 ranks 161st on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Andersen has a -0.627 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 61.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Andersen has a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 88th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.64% of the time.
    • Andersen has accumulated 43 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 191st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at John Deere Classic

    Latest
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW