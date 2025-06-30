Mason Andersen betting profile: John Deere Classic
Mason Andersen tees off on the twelfth hole during the first round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open 2025 at Crestview Country Club on June 19, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (William Purnell/Getty Images)
Mason Andersen will compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic from July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Andersen's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Andersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|85
|69-69-71-76
|-3
|1.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-68-70-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|68-73-76-72
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|70-65-67-75
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-72-77-69
|+6
|2.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-68-71
|-14
|17.889
Andersen's recent performances
- Andersen's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
- He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.580 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.496
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.627
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.049
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.036
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-1.038
|-0.580
Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Andersen's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.496 ranks 161st on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Andersen has a -0.627 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 61.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Andersen has a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 88th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.64% of the time.
- Andersen has accumulated 43 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 191st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
