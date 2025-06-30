Martin Laird betting profile: John Deere Classic
Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 05, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Martin Laird returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Laird will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event.
Laird's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2022
|T30
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|2021
|T28
|68-68-69-68
|-11
At the John Deere Classic
- In Laird's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Laird's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 28th at 11-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Laird's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T68
|71-66-73-71
|-7
|2.054
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T17
|69-66-69-68
|-10
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T37
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|69-69-73-67
|-10
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Laird's recent performances
- Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Laird has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has averaged 0.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.813
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.059
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.436
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.101
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.536
|0.069
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.813 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird has sported a -0.059 mark.
- On the greens, Laird has delivered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round.
- Laird has averaged 288.0 yards in Driving Distance this season.
- He has broken par 18.52% of the time this season.
- Laird has accumulated 2 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 229th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
