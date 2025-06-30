PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 05, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 05, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Martin Laird returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Laird will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Laird at the John Deere Classic.

    Laird's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-75+2
    2023MC70-69-3
    2022T3069-68-70-67-10
    2021T2868-68-69-68-11

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Laird's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • Laird's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 28th at 11-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Laird's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6871-66-73-71-72.054
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-81+13--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1769-66-69-68-10--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3768-68-68-73-7--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4269-69-73-67-10--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--

    Laird's recent performances

    • Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
    • Laird has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has averaged 0.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.813-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0590.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4360.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.101-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.5360.069

    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.813 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird has sported a -0.059 mark.
    • On the greens, Laird has delivered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round.
    • Laird has averaged 288.0 yards in Driving Distance this season.
    • He has broken par 18.52% of the time this season.
    • Laird has accumulated 2 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 229th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

