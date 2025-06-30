Mark Hubbard betting profile: John Deere Classic
Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6. He'll look to improve on his tie for 32nd finish from last year's tournament.
Hubbard's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|2023
|T6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|2022
|T13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|2021
|T41
|68-68-71-68
|-9
At the John Deere Classic
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 13-under.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-69-67-71
|-18
|54.167
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|69-67-71-70
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|69-65-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-69-72-69
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 1.324 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.043
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.064
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.104
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.074
|0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.078
|1.324
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.043 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a 0.064 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Hubbard has accumulated 358 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
