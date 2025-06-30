PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6. He'll look to improve on his tie for 32nd finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the John Deere Classic.

    Hubbard's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3268-68-69-66-13
    2023T667-66-67-68-16
    2022T1367-67-68-69-13
    2021T4168-68-71-68-9

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-69-67-71-1854.167
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-73+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4769-68-69-67-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2869-67-71-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT768-71-67-66-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT569-65-68-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-69-72-69-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 1.324 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0430.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0640.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.1040.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0740.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.0781.324

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.043 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a 0.064 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Hubbard has accumulated 358 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

