1H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Meissner finished tied for 20th with a score of 17-under.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the John Deere Classic.

    Meissner's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2067-68-66-66-17

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-69-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2871-69-68-69-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6568-69-73-72-23.900
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5370-71-72-74-13.764
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5272-70-72-78+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3966-69-68-70-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2870-70-74-68-225.813

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 28th at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished with a score of 3-under.
    • Meissner has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged -0.620 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.491-0.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2400.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.224-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.143-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.170-0.620

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner ranks 54th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.240 this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 62.18%, placing him 155th on TOUR.
    • Meissner's Driving Distance average is 300.3 yards, ranking 98th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, placing him 150th in that category.
    • On the greens, Meissner averages 28.60 Putts Per Round, ranking 57th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.38% ranks 67th, while his Par Breakers percentage of 19.02% places him 164th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

