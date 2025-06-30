Mac Meissner betting profile: John Deere Classic
Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Meissner finished tied for 20th with a score of 17-under.
Meissner's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
At the John Deere Classic
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|71-69-68-69
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T65
|68-69-73-72
|-2
|3.900
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|3.764
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|72-70-72-78
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|66-69-68-70
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|25.813
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 28th at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished with a score of 3-under.
- Meissner has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged -0.620 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.491
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.240
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.224
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.143
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.170
|-0.620
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner ranks 54th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.240 this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 62.18%, placing him 155th on TOUR.
- Meissner's Driving Distance average is 300.3 yards, ranking 98th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, placing him 150th in that category.
- On the greens, Meissner averages 28.60 Putts Per Round, ranking 57th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.38% ranks 67th, while his Par Breakers percentage of 19.02% places him 164th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
