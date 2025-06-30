PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Luke List betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Luke List returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. List's last appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a missed cut, but he'll be looking to rebound and improve on his past performances.

    Latest odds for List at the John Deere Classic.

    List's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-72+1
    2021T466-63-71-68-16

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In List's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • List's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 16-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    List's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-68-70-1213.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3671-69-67-71-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6771-68-75-75+52.178
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-69-61-69-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6469-74-70-75+43.800

    List's recent performances

    • List has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • List has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged -0.300 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5420.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.694-0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.195-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.161-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.508-0.300

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has posted a strong Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.542, ranking ninth on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, List has struggled with a -0.694 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List has delivered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 130th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 143rd in Par Breakers at 19.98%.
    • List has accumulated 133 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 154th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

