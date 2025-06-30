Luke List betting profile: John Deere Classic
Luke List returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. List's last appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a missed cut, but he'll be looking to rebound and improve on his past performances.
List's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2021
|T4
|66-63-71-68
|-16
At the John Deere Classic
- In List's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- List's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 16-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|13.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|71-69-67-71
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|71-68-75-75
|+5
|2.178
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-74-70-75
|+4
|3.800
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- List has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.300 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.542
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.694
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.195
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.161
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.508
|-0.300
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has posted a strong Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.542, ranking ninth on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, List has struggled with a -0.694 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List has delivered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 130th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 143rd in Par Breakers at 19.98%.
- List has accumulated 133 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 154th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
