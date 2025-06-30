PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Luke Clanton returns to the John Deere Classic after an impressive T2 finish in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 looking to build on last year's success in the 2025 John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Clanton at the John Deere Classic.

    Clanton's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T263-67-67-63-24

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Clanton's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 24-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6066-67-77-69-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3467-72-68-70-325.750
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4274-69-70-71E--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1867-66-70-69-12--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-67-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1570-72-72-73-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT268-65-68-66-15--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT5070-68-72-75-3--

    Clanton's recent performances

    • Clanton has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Clanton has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2810.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3490.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.180-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.045-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4060.408

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.349 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Clanton has sported a 0.281 mark. He has an average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards.
    • On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.58.
    • Clanton has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.59% this season, while breaking par 22.44% of the time.
    • He has accumulated 30 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 196th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at John Deere Classic

    Latest
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW