Luke Clanton betting profile: John Deere Classic
Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton returns to the John Deere Classic after an impressive T2 finish in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 looking to build on last year's success in the 2025 John Deere Classic.
Clanton's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|63-67-67-63
|-24
At the John Deere Classic
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 24-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|66-67-77-69
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|25.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|74-69-70-71
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|67-66-70-69
|-12
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|70-72-72-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T2
|68-65-68-66
|-15
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T50
|70-68-72-75
|-3
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Clanton has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.281
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.349
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.180
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.045
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.406
|0.408
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.349 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Clanton has sported a 0.281 mark. He has an average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards.
- On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.58.
- Clanton has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.59% this season, while breaking par 22.44% of the time.
- He has accumulated 30 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 196th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.