Lucas Glover betting profile: John Deere Classic
Lucas Glover plays a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Lucas Glover returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, running from July 3-6, 2025. Glover claimed victory in this tournament in 2021, finishing at 19-under par.
Glover's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|2023
|T6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|2022
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|2021
|1
|68-63-70-64
|-19
At the John Deere Classic
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 16-under.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished first at 19-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-67-67-68
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|68-72-64-72
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-70-69-75
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|72-70-70-72
|+4
|6.625
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|68-70-72-72
|-2
|7.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-71-69-68
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|325.000
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Glover has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged 0.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.180
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.462
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.143
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.218
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.566
|0.589
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.462 ranks 24th on TOUR this season. He ranks 126th with a 64.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover sports a 0.143 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Glover has a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54.
- Glover ranks 31st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,054 points this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.57% ranks 116th on TOUR, while he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
