Lucas Glover betting profile: John Deere Classic

Lucas Glover plays a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, running from July 3-6, 2025. Glover claimed victory in this tournament in 2021, finishing at 19-under par.

    Latest odds for Glover at the John Deere Classic.

    Glover's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2364-68-67-69-16
    2023T669-65-66-68-16
    2022MC74-66-2
    2021168-63-70-64-19

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished first at 19-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-67-67-68-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-77+11--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2268-72-64-72-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-70-69-75+123.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6672-70-70-72+46.625
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6168-70-72-72-27.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-74+8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT870-71-69-68-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT366-70-71-71-10325.000

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Glover has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged 0.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1800.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4620.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1430.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.218-0.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5660.589

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.462 ranks 24th on TOUR this season. He ranks 126th with a 64.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover sports a 0.143 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Glover has a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54.
    • Glover ranks 31st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,054 points this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.57% ranks 116th on TOUR, while he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.64% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

