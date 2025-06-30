PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6. Hodges will look to improve on his 77th place finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the John Deere Classic.

    Hodges' recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20247766-67-73-74-4
    2022T4368-71-68-69-8

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished 77th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 43rd at 8-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-68-72-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-63-69-1472.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-70-71-71+16.050
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-77-3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1168-69-66-65-1263.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5765-74-69-72-45.100

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged 0.263 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1650.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4260.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green920.0070.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.155-0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7520.263

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.426 (29th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.70% ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges sports a 0.165 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a Driving Distance average of 304.4 yards.
    • On the greens, Hodges has delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02.
    • Hodges ranks 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.38% and 48th in Par Breakers at 22.60%.
    • He has accumulated 339 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

