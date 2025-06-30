Lee Hodges betting profile: John Deere Classic
Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6. Hodges will look to improve on his 77th place finish from last year's tournament.
Hodges' recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|77
|66-67-73-74
|-4
|2022
|T43
|68-71-68-69
|-8
At the John Deere Classic
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished 77th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 43rd at 8-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-68-72-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-63-69
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-70-71-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-77
|-3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|68-69-66-65
|-12
|63.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|65-74-69-72
|-4
|5.100
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.263 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.165
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.426
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|0.007
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.155
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.752
|0.263
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.426 (29th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.70% ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges sports a 0.165 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a Driving Distance average of 304.4 yards.
- On the greens, Hodges has delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02.
- Hodges ranks 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.38% and 48th in Par Breakers at 22.60%.
- He has accumulated 339 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
