Lanto Griffin betting profile: John Deere Classic
Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin tees off at TPC Deere Run Jul. 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. He'll be looking to improve on his recent performances at this event as he competes for the $8.4 million purse.
Griffin's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|2023
|T51
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|2022
|MC
|73-70
|+1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 51st at 8-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-71-71-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|69-68-70-63
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|71-71-74-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.061
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.170
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.274
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.162
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.206
|-0.186
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a 0.170 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.57% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 164 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 142nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
