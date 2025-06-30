Lanto Griffin betting profile: John Deere Classic

Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a 0.170 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.57% of the time.