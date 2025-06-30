PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin tees off at TPC Deere Run Jul. 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. He'll be looking to improve on his recent performances at this event as he competes for the $8.4 million purse.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the John Deere Classic.

    Griffin's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-69-2
    2023T5171-66-68-71-8
    2022MC73-70+1

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 51st at 8-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5167-71-71-69-106.333
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC71-78+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2769-68-70-63-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipW/D74+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4071-71-74-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-70+1--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged -0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.061-0.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.1700.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.274-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.162-0.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.206-0.186

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a 0.170 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.57% of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 164 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 142nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

