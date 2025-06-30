Kyle Stanley betting profile: John Deere Classic
Kyle Stanley returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, scheduled for July 3-6. His last appearance at this event in 2023 resulted in a missed cut.
Stanley's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|2021
|T41
|68-68-71-68
|-9
At the John Deere Classic
- In Stanley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Stanley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 41st at 9-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Stanley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|T61
|72-67-70-73
|-6
|2.676
Stanley's recent performances
- Stanley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 61st with a score of 6-under.
- Stanley has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stanley has averaged -0.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.431
Stanley's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanley has hit 62.50% of greens in regulation this season.
- His average driving distance for the 2025 season is 285.4 yards.
- Stanley has averaged 30.25 putts per round in 2025.
- His bogey avoidance rate stands at 26.39% for the current season.
- Stanley has made par breakers (birdies or better) on 18.06% of his holes played this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
