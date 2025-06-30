PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Kyle Stanley betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kyle Stanley of the United States plays a shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Kyle Stanley returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, scheduled for July 3-6. His last appearance at this event in 2023 resulted in a missed cut.

    Latest odds for Stanley at the John Deere Classic.

    Stanley's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC70-75+3
    2021T4168-68-71-68-9

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Stanley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Stanley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 41st at 9-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Stanley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC74-78+8--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenT6172-67-70-73-62.676

    Stanley's recent performances

    • Stanley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 61st with a score of 6-under.
    • Stanley has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stanley has averaged -0.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stanley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.431

    Stanley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stanley has hit 62.50% of greens in regulation this season.
    • His average driving distance for the 2025 season is 285.4 yards.
    • Stanley has averaged 30.25 putts per round in 2025.
    • His bogey avoidance rate stands at 26.39% for the current season.
    • Stanley has made par breakers (birdies or better) on 18.06% of his holes played this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stanley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

