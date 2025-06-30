PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kurt Kitayama betting profile: John Deere Classic

Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama is set to compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic, taking place July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This tournament offers a purse of $8,400,000 for players to compete for on the 7,289-yard, par-71 course.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Kitayama's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-68-72-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2269-67-67-73-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT566-65-68-68-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-65-68-72-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC80-69+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3372-70-78-66-227.600

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 1.062 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4560.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1020.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1480.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.395-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.3111.062

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.456 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.102 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.31% of the time.
    • Kitayama has accumulated 196 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 131st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

