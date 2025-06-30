Kurt Kitayama betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama is set to compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic, taking place July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This tournament offers a purse of $8,400,000 for players to compete for on the 7,289-yard, par-71 course.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Kitayama's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-68-72
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|69-67-67-73
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|66-65-68-68
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-65-68-72
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-69
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|72-70-78-66
|-2
|27.600
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 1.062 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.456
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.102
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.148
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.395
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.311
|1.062
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.456 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.102 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.31% of the time.
- Kitayama has accumulated 196 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 131st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.