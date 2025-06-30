Kevin Yu betting profile: John Deere Classic
Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Yu will look to improve on his T20 finish from last year's tournament.
Yu's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|2023
|T6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
At the John Deere Classic
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Yu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-73-64-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|65-69-63-66
|-17
|190.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|73-70-74-71
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|80.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-63-67-69
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|72-68-68-71
|-5
|59.250
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.551 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 1.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.587
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.434
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.167
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.140
|0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.715
|1.220
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sports a 0.434 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 24.11% of the time.
- Yu has accumulated 588 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 62nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
