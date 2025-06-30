PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Yu will look to improve on his T20 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Yu at the John Deere Classic.

    Yu's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2068-63-69-67-17
    2023T670-67-65-66-16

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Yu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-73-64-70-538.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open365-69-63-66-17190.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5073-70-74-71+413.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic468-67-70-65-1480.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-68-70-66-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-63-67-69-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1272-68-68-71-559.250

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.551 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 1.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.5870.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4340.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.167-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.1400.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7151.220

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sports a 0.434 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 24.11% of the time.
    • Yu has accumulated 588 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 62nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

