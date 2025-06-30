PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Kevin Velo betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Kevin Velo will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Velo's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Velo at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Velo's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Velo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7366-68-72-75-72.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC71-79+10--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT858-69-66-71-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5768-70-72-77+35.000

    Velo's recent performances

    • Velo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Velo has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Velo has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Velo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1590.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.189-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0070.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.703-0.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.740-0.364

    Velo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Velo's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 ranks 66th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Velo sports a -0.189 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 167th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 20.12% of the time.
    • Velo has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 178th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Davis Thompson betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Karl Vilips betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    The First Look: Summer sprint to FedExCup Playoffs continues at John Deere

    The First Look
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW