Kevin Velo betting profile: John Deere Classic
Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Kevin Velo will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Velo's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Velo's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Velo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|66-68-72-75
|-7
|2.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|58-69-66-71
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|68-70-72-77
|+3
|5.000
Velo's recent performances
- Velo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Velo has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Velo has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Velo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.159
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.189
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.007
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.703
|-0.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.740
|-0.364
Velo's advanced stats and rankings
- Velo's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 ranks 66th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Velo sports a -0.189 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 167th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 20.12% of the time.
- Velo has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 178th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
