Kevin Roy betting profile: John Deere Classic

Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Kevin Roy returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6. In his last appearance at this event in 2023, Roy finished tied for 31st with a score of 11-under par.

    Latest odds for Roy at the John Deere Classic.

    Roy's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3169-63-68-73-11

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT862-71-69-67-1975.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1868-68-64-68-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4669-70-69-72E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5467-72-72-71-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1567-68-67-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3169-72-69-72-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4072-69-75-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-76+8--

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Roy has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged 1.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2700.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2620.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.006-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0300.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5561.157

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a 0.262 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 69.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Roy has accumulated 358 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 88th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.37% ranks fourth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

