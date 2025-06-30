Kevin Roy betting profile: John Deere Classic
Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6. In his last appearance at this event in 2023, Roy finished tied for 31st with a score of 11-under par.
Roy's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T31
|69-63-68-73
|-11
At the John Deere Classic
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|62-71-69-67
|-19
|75.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|68-68-64-68
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|69-70-69-72
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|67-72-72-71
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|69-72-69-72
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|72-69-75-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 1.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.270
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.262
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.006
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.030
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.556
|1.157
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a 0.262 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 69.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Roy has accumulated 358 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 88th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.37% ranks fourth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
