Kevin Kisner betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Kevin Kisner returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Kisner will look to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament.
Kisner's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-72
|-2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Kisner's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Kisner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|74-68-77-71
|+6
|2.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
Kisner's recent performances
- Kisner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 70th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished with a score of 6-over.
- Kisner has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has averaged -0.735 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.282
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.035
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.509
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.260
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.068
|-0.735
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.282 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kisner is sporting a -1.035 mark in the 2025 season.
- On the greens, Kisner has delivered a -0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he ranks 225th with 3 FedExCup Regular Season points.
- Kisner's average Driving Distance stands at 289.2 yards, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage is 60.00%.
- He has a Putts Per Round average of 28.76 and is breaking par 17.11% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.