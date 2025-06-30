PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Kevin Kisner betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Kevin Kisner returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Kisner will look to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the John Deere Classic.

    Kisner's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-72-2

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Kisner's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Kisner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7074-68-77-71+62.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--

    Kisner's recent performances

    • Kisner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 70th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished with a score of 6-over.
    • Kisner has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kisner has averaged -0.735 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.282-0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.035-0.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.5090.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.260-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.068-0.735

    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.282 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kisner is sporting a -1.035 mark in the 2025 season.
    • On the greens, Kisner has delivered a -0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he ranks 225th with 3 FedExCup Regular Season points.
    • Kisner's average Driving Distance stands at 289.2 yards, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage is 60.00%.
    • He has a Putts Per Round average of 28.76 and is breaking par 17.11% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

