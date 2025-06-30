Kaito Onishi betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Kaito Onishi returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, which runs July 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Onishi's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-72
|+2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Onishi's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Onishi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|68-69-71-73
|-7
|2.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|66-71-72-70
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|70-72-69-73
|E
|12.100
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
Onishi's recent performances
- Onishi has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Onishi has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has averaged -1.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.228
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.407
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.005
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.178
|-0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.808
|-1.042
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
- Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.228 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi has sported a -0.407 mark. He has a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Onishi has delivered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he is breaking par 19.02% of the time.
- Onishi's average Driving Distance this season is 300.7 yards.
- He has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 192nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.