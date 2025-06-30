PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Justin Lower betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6. Lower will aim to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes for the title.

    Latest odds for Lower at the John Deere Classic.

    Lower's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7367-66-73-72-6
    2022T5170-67-67-73-7

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 73rd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4670-67-68-72-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC83-84+27--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6868-68-73-72+13.400
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6069-73-75-73+68.036
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-68-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-73-68-74-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-71+1--

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Lower has an average of -0.351 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged -1.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.199-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.063-0.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-0.485-0.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.095-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.653-1.927

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.199 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sports a -0.063 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
    • Lower has accumulated 295 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
