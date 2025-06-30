Justin Lower betting profile: John Deere Classic
Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Justin Lower returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6. Lower will aim to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes for the title.
Lower's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|2022
|T51
|70-67-67-73
|-7
At the John Deere Classic
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 73rd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|83-84
|+27
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|68-68-73-72
|+1
|3.400
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|69-73-75-73
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-73-68-74
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.351 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -1.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.199
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.063
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.485
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.095
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.653
|-1.927
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.199 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sports a -0.063 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
- Lower has accumulated 295 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
