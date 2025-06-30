J.T. Poston betting profile: John Deere Classic
J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston returns to the John Deere Classic, where he claimed victory in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Poston's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|2023
|T6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|2022
|1
|62-65-67-69
|-21
|2021
|MC
|74-67
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished first at 21-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|73-67-71-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|74-72-70-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|66-69-71-72
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|275.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-70-69-70
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T11
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|125.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|74-72-73-73
|+4
|19.125
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|72-66-77-72
|-1
|31.750
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.629 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.110
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.028
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.227
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.011
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.376
|0.629
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.110 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.028 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
- Poston has accumulated 787 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
