53M AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston returns to the John Deere Classic, where he claimed victory in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Poston at the John Deere Classic.

    Poston's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3066-69-67-68-14
    2023T668-67-65-68-16
    2022162-65-67-69-21
    2021MC74-67-1

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished first at 21-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4573-67-71-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3374-72-70-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-76+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3666-69-71-72-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT568-70-68-73-5275.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-70-69-70-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1168-67-71-67-11125.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4274-72-73-73+419.125
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2672-66-77-72-131.750

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged 0.629 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.1100.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.028-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2270.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0110.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3760.629

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.110 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.028 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
    • Poston has accumulated 787 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

