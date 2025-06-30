PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Joseph Bramlett will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. Bramlett looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the John Deere Classic.

    Bramlett's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-68-1
    2023MC74-68E
    2022MC72-71+1
    2021MC75-70+3

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Bramlett has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at this event.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Bramlett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-67-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-67E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1371-66-68-68-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3966-68-71-68-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3868-71-71-74-410.578
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open367-68-64-68-21105.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • Bramlett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
    • Bramlett has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has averaged 0.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3030.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4000.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.185-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.630-0.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2580.397

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.303 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.7 yards is impressive.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bramlett is sporting a 0.400 mark. He has a 68.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he is breaking par 24.15% of the time.
    • Bramlett has accumulated 160 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 144th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

