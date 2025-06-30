Joseph Bramlett betting profile: John Deere Classic

Bramlett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.

Bramlett has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.