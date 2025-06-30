Joseph Bramlett betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Joseph Bramlett will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. Bramlett looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event.
Bramlett's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|2023
|MC
|74-68
|E
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2021
|MC
|75-70
|+3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Bramlett has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at this event.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Bramlett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|71-66-68-68
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T38
|68-71-71-74
|-4
|10.578
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|67-68-64-68
|-21
|105.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
Bramlett's recent performances
- Bramlett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
- Bramlett has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has averaged 0.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.303
|0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.400
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.185
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.630
|-0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.258
|0.397
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.303 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.7 yards is impressive.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bramlett is sporting a 0.400 mark. He has a 68.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he is breaking par 24.15% of the time.
- Bramlett has accumulated 160 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 144th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
