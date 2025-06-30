John Pak betting profile: John Deere Classic
John Pak of the United States hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
John Pak tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Pak's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Pak's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Pak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|67-66-68-69
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|63-68-73-73
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|70
|70-67-75-74
|+2
|3.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|67-72-72-78
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|71-68-76-77
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|72-65-72-71
|E
|3.200
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-72-72-73
|+4
|3.800
Pak's recent performances
- Pak's best finish was a tie for 27th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he scored 10-under.
- He has an average of -0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has averaged -0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.422
|-0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.413
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.066
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.502
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.577
|-0.248
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
- Pak's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.413 ranks 33rd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.54% ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Pak has posted an average of -0.422 this season, ranking 153rd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 288.2 yards ranks 162nd.
- On the greens, Pak has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.502 this season, ranking 158th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98.
- Pak has accumulated 121 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 160th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
