32M AGO

John Pak betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Pak of the United States hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    John Pak tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Pak's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Pak at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Pak's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Pak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-71-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2767-66-68-69-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2863-68-73-73-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson7070-67-75-74+23.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6367-72-72-78+12.551
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5271-68-76-77+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open6972-65-72-71E3.200
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6471-72-72-73+43.800

    Pak's recent performances

    • Pak's best finish was a tie for 27th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he scored 10-under.
    • He has an average of -0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pak has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pak has averaged -0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.422-0.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4130.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.0660.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.502-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.577-0.248

    Pak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pak's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.413 ranks 33rd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.54% ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Pak has posted an average of -0.422 this season, ranking 153rd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 288.2 yards ranks 162nd.
    • On the greens, Pak has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.502 this season, ranking 158th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98.
    • Pak has accumulated 121 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 160th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

