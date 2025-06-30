PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joe Highsmith betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Highsmith will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the $8.4 million tournament.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the John Deere Classic.

    Highsmith's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-69-4

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing 28-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3471-66-69-69-1319.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3668-69-74-67-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-75+14--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-77+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-70+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT873-67-69-71-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6664-74-71-75+46.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7277-71-69-74+75.250
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-72+4--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -0.480 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.102-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.200-0.792
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.1040.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2070.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.199-0.480

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.102 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith is sporting a -0.200 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith is delivering a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.61% of the time.
    • Highsmith has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 42nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

