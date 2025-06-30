Joe Highsmith betting profile: John Deere Classic
Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Highsmith will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the $8.4 million tournament.
Highsmith's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-69
|-4
At the John Deere Classic
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing 28-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|71-66-69-69
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|68-69-74-67
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-75
|+14
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|73-67-69-71
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|64-74-71-75
|+4
|6.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|72
|77-71-69-74
|+7
|5.250
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.480 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.102
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.200
|-0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.104
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.207
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.199
|-0.480
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.102 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith is sporting a -0.200 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith is delivering a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.61% of the time.
- Highsmith has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 42nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
